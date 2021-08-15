Forecast Discussion (8/15/21) PM: Chance of showers returns later Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 15TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 15TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:14 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Sunday started off with some fog, but it lifted quickly as the sun came out. High temperatures were in the high 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

High pressure has been over the region for the weekend, bring calm and seasonable weather. Cloud cover continues to build into Sunday evening and into the overnight leading to mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the mid-50’s overnight into Monday. Monday starts off similar to Tuesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The high temperature on Monday is into the high 70’s. The chance for isolated showers begins in the afternoon around 1 pm and the chances increase going into the evening and overnight.

Late Monday night into Tuesday is when the chance of widespread rain returns as we have moisture ahead of Tropical Storm Fred. The upper-level pattern changes from Northerly wind to Southerly wind bringing in the moisture from the south. This moisture surge is constant for the following days making a noticeable rise in humidity and dewpoints. It will feel muggy once again as we have high dewpoints and temperatures into the 80’s. There is a chance for rain and some thunderstorms Tuesday through Friday with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred making the way to the region as well into next weekend with the southerly flow remaining and scattered showers and storms both next Saturday and Sunday.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS & CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH:86 LOW:64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW:64

