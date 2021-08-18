Forecast Discussion (8/18/21) AM: Tropical Depression Fred brings showers and storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18TH: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Wednesday will be a rainy day with temperatures near 80. Tropical Depression Fred will move into the area in the afternoon into early Thursday, but the moisture ahead of the depression is bringing showers and storms. Some areas have already seen an areal flood advisory. There is a flash flood watch in place for the Twin Tiers until early Thursday morning.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers

Strong to severe storms are possible associated with the Tropical Depression moving throughout the region Wednesday into early Thursday. The risk for those strong to severe storms continues into the overnight along with the risk for flash flooding. Overnight rain totals alone could reach one to two inches. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid-60’s along with showers and storms continuing.

Thursday the heavy rain with the depression will end early, but the chance for scattered showers with the outer bands of the storm. The high temperature on Thursday will also be close to 80 with the warm humid air sticking around. Friday the chances for rain are more scattered with afternoon to evening showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 80’s.

For the weekend, there are chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a chance of showers on Sunday. The warm and humid air mass will still be in place with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Early next week the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours is still in place with the rainy pattern ending Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH:86 LOW:64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW:64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

