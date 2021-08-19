Forecast Discussion (8/19/21) AM: Flooding in the Twin Tiers after Post-Tropical storm Fred

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Thursday will be another rainy day with temperatures near 80. Post-Tropical Depression Fred is moving to the Northeast, but we are receiving the outer bands of showers as it moves out of the region. High temperatures will be close to 80, with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a brief break in rain in the afternoon before spotty showers associated with an upper-level feature begin. There has been major flooding in parts of the Twin Tiers as Fred moved through, with some areas under flood warnings still on Thursday morning to afternoon. Some of the flooding has caused major damage with some areas forced to evacuate.

Overnight Thursday into Friday will be mostly calm with a low temperature in the low to mid 60’s. There will be mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a lingering isolated shower and patchy valley fog. Friday is now trending mostly dry with the chance for scattered showers and storms. The high temperature on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Friday the chances for rain are more scattered with afternoon to evening showers.

For the weekend, there are chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a chance of showers on Sunday. The warm and humid air mass will still be in place with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Early next week the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours is still in place with the rainy pattern ending Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies for midweek.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH:83 LOW:65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW:64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

