Forecast Discussion (8/20/21) AM: Chances for afternoon showers and storms Saturday and Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20TH: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Friday will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid-80’s. There is a chance for scattered afternoon showers with an isolated storm and we saw patchy fog early Friday morning in the Twin Tiers.

Overnight Friday into Saturday will be mostly calm with a low temperature in the low to mid 60’s. There will be mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a lingering isolated shower and patchy valley fog. Otherwise, there will be mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be partly sunny early with the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours. Some showers or storms may linger early into the night. The high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Saturday the chances for rain are more widespread than what we will see on Friday; the chance for rain on Friday is more isolated to scattered.

For the rest of the weekend, there are chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The warm and humid air mass will still be in place with temperatures in the mid 80’s and dew points still in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. It will feel very humid outside because if that tropical air mass in place until early next week. The chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours is still in place. The pattern of afternoon into evening showers and storms will continue on Monday with the rainy pattern ending Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies for midweek. High temperatures for early next week will be in the mid-80’s with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60’s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWER & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:83 LOW:65

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW:64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

