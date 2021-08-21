Forecast Discussion (8/21/21) PM: Continuing to track Hurricane Henri

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21ST: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21ST: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Saturday started off with some fog early, and mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Scattered showers and isolated storms moved into the region in the early afternoon but will move out by around 9 PM on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday were in the mid 80’s.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday will be mostly calm winds with a low temperature in the mid 60’s. There will be the chance for a lingering isolated shower and patchy valley fog. Otherwise, there will be mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mostly cloudy early with the chance for showers and storms in the Twin Tiers ahead of the landfall of Hurricane Henri.

As the hurricane makes landfall on Saturday it will not directly track into the Twin Tiers, but the most likely impacts will be potential flooding with rainfall and possible strong winds. Since we have seen a lot of rain with Tropical Storm Fred, the threshold for flooding is lower than usual, making it a concern. The chance for showers and storms will last for the majority of the day into the evening. The chance remains again on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80’s.

The warm and humid air mass will still be in place with temperatures in the mid 80’s and dew points still in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. It will feel very humid outside because if that tropical air mass in place until early next week. The chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours is still in place. The pattern of the afternoon into evening showers and storms will continue once again on Monday with the rainy pattern ending Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies for Tuesday into late Wednesday. Thursday the more widespread chance for shower and storm returns. High temperatures for early next week will be in the mid to high 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW:64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:81 LOW:63

