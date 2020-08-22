Forecast Discussion 8/22/2020 PM: Hot streak continues, chances for showers & storms

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23rd: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23rd: 55°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:56 PM

The hot has returned as of Thursday and it is not going away any time soon. We had plenty of sunshine, unofficially hitting a high of 90 degrees at the Elmira/Corning Regional Airport earlier this afternoon. Tonight we’ll drop to the low 60s with chances for showers going into the evening, those chances dwindle as we get later in the night.

Tomorrow will be similar, with high temperatures in the low 90s expected, it’ll be warm and humid but not oppressively so. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected. Chances for showers and storms develop in the afternoon to along with the heat and humidity. Tomorrow night temperatures will not go all that low, bottoming out only to the mid-60s.

We’ll start off the week continuing the hot streak with highs in the low 90s again. Similar to Sunday in terms of humidity. Some sunshine for the first half of the day with chances of showers and storms Monday afternoon and into the evening. Low temperatures that night will drop to the low 60s.

A few things are going on this week, we have two tropical systems to keep an eye on. Going into the weekend the first one may impact us with some models placing it in the area Friday and Saturday. That should drop our temperatures going into Saturday if that ends up verifying. That, along with a low-pressure system that will move into the area in the late week. Sadly, I doubt any of this rain that we may see this week will bring us out of that moderate drought that some of the area is in.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

