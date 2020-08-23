Forecast Discussion 8/23/2020 PM: Hot start to the week, chances for showers & storms, late-week rain possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 24th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 24th: 55°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:54 PM

Another warm day, however, some showers and storms in the afternoon neutered the heating that would bring us into the 90s that we saw yesterday. Some of the storms were strong, the SPC noting that some strong downbursts were possible with the storms in the area. We had one severe thunderstorm, in Tioga County earlier this afternoon. Tonight, those showers and storms are likely to continue until about 9:00 and then the chances should start to dwindle. Low temperatures tonight only the mid-60s, cloud cover likely retaining some of the heat.

Tomorrow we have another hot one in store for us. Highs into the low 90s are possible again with mostly sunny skies. Chances of showers and storms in the afternoon, as proven with today there is always a chance for them to be strong. Low temperatures tomorrow night should drop to the upper 60s.

Slightly cooler temperatures for your Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s expected. Staying mostly to partly sunny, a slight chance of showers exist for the afternoon. The slightly cooler conditions extend into the low temperatures as well with them dropping into the upper 50s.

Tracking the potential for more significant rain for the later part of the week, this is due to model output suggesting that remnants of Tropical Storm Laura merging with another low-pressure system that will be moving across the country at the same time. The combination of these two systems will bring plenty of severe weather ingredients to the Twin Tiers and we will keep an eye on the situation.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE FOR STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: AM SHOWERS. TURNING PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

