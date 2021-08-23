Forecast Discussion (8/23/21) PM: Sunny Tuesday ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23RD: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23RD: 55°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM

Monday started off with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and isolated storms started early from the remnants of the Tropical Depression and an upper-level low. The scattered showers and storms will move out by around 11 PM on Monday night. High temperatures were in the low 80’s.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday will be mostly calm winds with a low temperature in the mid 60’s. There will be the chance for patchy valley fog. High pressure will build in overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday the sunshine returns after a rainy period. Tuesday the clouds will clear out early leaving mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the high 80’s.

The warm and humid air mass will still be in place with temperatures in the mid 80’s and dew points still in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. It will feel very humid outside because if that tropical air mass is in place until the end of the week. For the first half of Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will still be in place, but for the second half of the day, the chance for an isolated shower or storm returns prior to a surface front. A cold front moving through Thursday into Friday brings the chance for showers and storms and a warm front moving through after keeps the chance for scattered showers and storms around until next weekend.

Temperatures will be consistently above average by around 5 to 10 degrees. They will reach the high 80’s to low 90’s mid-week and be in the low to mid 80’s by the end of the week into the weekend. The average high temperature for this time of year is 80 degrees and the average low temperature is 55 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWER & T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:82 LOW:64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW:64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

