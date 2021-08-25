Forecast Discussion (8/25/21) AM: Above average temperatures on Wednesday with a heat advisory

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25th: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Wednesday will be a hot day with temperatures around 15 degrees above average. The high temperature on Wednesday will be around 93 degrees, and because of that, a heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers on Wednesday from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat index values for the counties under the advisory could reach close to 100 degrees.

Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday for the Southern Tier.

Mostly sunny skies will be the weather story for Wednesday with patchy fog early and the chance for an isolated shower in the late afternoon to early evening. The timing of the showers depends on the speed of an upper-level short wave heading our way with the best chances of rain in the Finger Lakes.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday, lows will be in the mid-60’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog, Thursday we will have the chance for scattered showers and storms. The highest chance for rain on Thursday is in the afternoon hours with humidity and dewpoints still high. High temperatures on Thursday will also near 90 degrees. Friday, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with the chance for an isolated shower. Friday temperatures will cool down a little in the mid-80’s after a cold front moves through.

For the weekend into early next week, active weather will return. Chances of showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to high 80’s. As multiple surface fronts move through over the weekend and on Monday, it will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms. Tuesday is forecast to be a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80’s

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:82 LOW:64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW:64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

