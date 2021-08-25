Forecast Discussion 8/25/21 PM: Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25th: 55°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

*Heat Advisory in effect Thursday for the Southern Tier.*

Weak wave moving through the area brings the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Best chances for rainfall being west of the Twin Tiers, but isolated showers and thunderstorms still possible into portions of Steuben, Schuyler and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Most areas seeing less than 0.10″, but isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions continue for Thursday. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures reach near 70 degrees. Heat index values soar into the mid to upper 90s, especially for valley locations in the Southern Tier. Values this high could lead to heat related illnesses in a short period of time. Drink lots of water throughout the day and limit outdoor exposure for you and your pets. Otherwise, a slow moving cold front approaching the region which brings the chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rainfall. Main concern for those that see thunderstorms develop will be the potential for heavy rainfall with any slow moving cell. Isolated rainfall may linger into the overnight. Lows near 70 degrees.

Cold front finally moves through by late day Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. At an early vantage point, forecast models showing best chances for rainfall into the Northern Tier and farther south. Potential for heavy rain with any thunderstorm that develops as they may be slow moving. Otherwise, slightly cooler and slightly less humid Friday in the wake of the cold front. Highs to end the workweek in the upper 70s to mid 80s and feeling muggy. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Active weather continues this weekend into early next week with a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

