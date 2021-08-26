Forecast Discussion (8/26/21) AM: Another day of heat in the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26th: 54°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Thursday temperatures will heat up again close to 90. The weather pattern will be similar if not identical to what we saw on Wednesday. Temperatures around 10 degrees above average. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of the Twin Tiers on Thursday from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat index values for the counties under the advisory could reach close to 96 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated and try to avoid long periods of time outdoors.

Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for the Southern Tier.

We will see mostly to partly sunny skies on Thursday. The chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon to early evening. The timing of the showers once again depends on the speed of an upper-level short wave heading our way with the best chances of rain in the Southern Tier and in the Finger Lakes.

Overnight Thursday to Friday, lows will be in the mid to upper-60’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog, Friday we will once again have the chance for scattered showers and storms. The highest chance for rain is in the afternoon hours with humidity and dewpoints still high and a cold front moving through. High temperatures on Friday will be cooler than we have seen as a cold front moves through. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s.

For the weekend into early next week, active weather will return. Chances of showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to high 80’s. As multiple surface fronts move through over the weekend and on Monday, it will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms. Tuesday is forecast to be a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80’s and the partly sunny skies sticking around on Tuesday with temperatures cooling down to the mid-70’s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:85 LOW:66

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW:67

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

