Forecast Discussion (8/27/21) AM: Temperatures cool down with chances of rain Friday into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27th: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:50 PM

Friday temperatures are cooling down compared to what we have seen over the last few days, but the high temperature will still be above average around 84.

We saw patchy fog early Friday, with partly cloudy skies late morning. The chance for showers and thunderstorms develops around 11 AM to Noon. This is associated with a slow-moving cold front moving through the area. Overnight Friday to Saturday, lows will be in the mid to upper-60’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog. Showers could last until around 2 AM.

Saturday we will once again have the chance for showers and storms. The highest chance for rain is in the afternoon hours with humidity and dewpoints still high and fronts moving through. High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler around 85 degrees. The chance of showers and storms also lingers into the overnight on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the high 60’s. High temperatures on Sunday be in the mid to high 80’s. The main risks with the storms this weekend are strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding.

Next week, active weather will return. As multiple surface fronts move through over the weekend and on Monday, it will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms. Monday we have the chance of showers with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Tuesday is forecast to be a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80’s and the partly sunny skies sticking around on Wednesday with temperatures cooling down to the mid-70’s. There is a chance for isolated showers at night on Wednesday, but we will have mostly sunny skies on Thursday.

We also will be keeping our eye on the potential for Tropical Storm Ida to bring rain to the Twin Tiers mid to late next week.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:85 LOW:66

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW:67

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

