Forecast Discussion (8/28/21) PM: Scattered showers and storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28th: 55°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:48 PM

Saturday we saw some fog early, with sunshine for the rest of the day with scattered showers and storms. The high temperature was in the mid 80’s.

Overnight Saturday to Sunday, lows will be in the mid to upper-60’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog. Early Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies with a mix of some sunshine. The chance of scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon. The storm chance will last overnight into early Monday as well with overnight low temperatures in the low 60’s. The main risks with the storms this weekend are strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall leading to isolated localized flooding. This is especially a concern for the areas that have seen flooding over the last few weeks.

Next week, active weather will return. As multiple surface fronts move through over the weekend and on Monday, it will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms. Monday we have the chance of showers in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the mid 80’s. Tuesday is forecast to be a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and temperatures around 80 and a noticeable drop in the dewpoints making the humidity drop noticeably. The partly sunny skies sticking around on Wednesday with temperatures cooling down to the mid-70’s. There is a chance for isolated showers late Tuesday and on Wednesday from the moisture of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. As we approach the second half of the next work week, we will have mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday and we will have a mix of sun and clouds going into next weekend. Temperatures will cool down to the high to mid 70’s.

We also will be keeping our eye on the potential for Tropical Storm Ida to bring rain to the Twin Tiers mid to late next week.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW:67

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

