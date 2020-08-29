Forecast Discussion 8/29/2020 PM: Scattered showers this evening, cooler for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 30th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 30th: 54°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:45 PM

After a seasonable and slightly humid Saturday, we’re seeing scattered showers move through the area this afternoon and evening. The showers should taper off in the overnight hours, low temperatures tonight dropping to the upper 50s while staying mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow is much cooler than recent days thanks to the cold front that passed through today. High temperatures only expected to reach the mid-70s, while staying more comfortable too. Patchy valley fog is possible to start the day, however, it will lift quickly. Partly sunny skies are expected with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. Low temperatures tomorrow night could drop to around 50 degrees, a little cool for the time of year.

Going into the beginning of the week we stay similarly cooler and more comfortable. Partly sunny skies expected once again. High temperatures again in the mid-70s expected. Low temperatures Monday night are only expected to drop to the low 60s, which is due to cloud cover moving in along with some evening shower chances.

The rest of the week will see a steady rise in temperature, eventually reaching the low 80s by midweek. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move in during the mid and late week as well. Staying in the low 80s for highs as we go into the weekend.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COOLER. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

