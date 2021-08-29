Forecast Discussion (8/29/21) PM: Scattered showers and storms possible overnight Sunday to Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 29th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 29th: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:47 PM

Sunday we saw mostly cloudy skies early, with scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. The high temperature was in the mid 80’s.

Overnight Sunday to Monday, lows will be in the mid to upper-60’s with mostly cloudy skies. Starting around 2 AM an upper-level wave will move into the Twin Tiers ahead of a front, bringing showers and storms. Early Monday, we will see scattered showers and storms. The chance of scattered showers and storms remains in the afternoon. The storm chance diminished overnight with overnight low temperatures near 60. The main risks with the storms are strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall leading to isolated localized flooding. This is especially a concern for the areas that have seen flooding over the last few weeks.

Next week, active weather will remain. As multiple surface fronts move through over the weekend and on Monday, it will keep the chance of scattered showers and storms. Tuesday is forecast to be a break in the rain with partly sunny skies and temperatures around 80 and a noticeable drop in the dewpoints making the humidity drop noticeably. There is a chance of showers later in the day on Tuesday from the moisture of Hurricane Ida. Wednesday, we will potentially see the remnants of Ida with heavy rain and with temperatures cooling down to the mid-70’s. We will be keeping our eyes on the storm and the cone along with the potential for flooding with the heavy rain. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 50’s next week. As we approach the second half of the next work week, we will have mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday and we will have a mix of sun and clouds going into next weekend. Temperatures will cool down to the high to mid 70’s.

We will continue to track Hurricane Ida and the potential to bring rain to the Twin Tiers mid to late next week.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: HEAVY RAIN

HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

