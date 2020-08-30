Forecast Discussion 8/30/2020 PM: Warming trend for the upcoming week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31st: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31st: 54°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:43 PM

It has been a beautiful day for your Sunday so far. High temperatures giving us a taste of early Fall with them only reaching the mid-70s. There was a slight chance for showers earlier this afternoon, it has passed without much if any rain. Tonight, we’ll get cool with low temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Partly to mostly clear skies. We will see a quick drop in temperature if we start the night clear.

Tomorrow we’ll see a similar-looking day while we warm up closer to, but not quite reaching the 80-degree mark. Sunshine and clouds are expected to grace the region. Going into tomorrow night, there is a chance for evening showers, low temperatures only in the low 60s.

Continuing our warming trend going into Tuesday with highs finally reaching the low 80s again. Mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday as we warm back up to more summer-like temperatures. A slight chance for showers during the afternoon exists but should be more isolated in nature. Low temperatures will only drop to the low 60s. Higher low temperatures for Monday and Tuesday due to evening cloud cover.

Warming back into the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday with chances for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Humidity will rise with the temperature.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. AM CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 55

