Forecast Discussion 8/6/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6TH: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Friday we saw a return in the heat and humidity along with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day.

There is a chance of an isolated sprinkle later Friday into Friday night because of an upper-level trough over the region, but it is a small chance and any rain would be brief and isolated. The chance for rain returns with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the high 80’s both days with dewpoints increasing as well. The rain will be scattered as the trough moves throughout the region along with a surface front to our north. The higher potential of rain out of the two days is Sunday, but the chance remains for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms both days in the afternoon to early evening. So if you are headed to the race track be sure to stay weather aware.

Monday, mostly sunny skies return, but not for long as the chance for an isolated shower returns in the afternoon. Since we are seeing the high dewpoints and humidity along with temperatures in the high 80’s and 90’s we will have a set up with the chance for “summertime” afternoon showers and storms most days of next work-week into the early evening.

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

