Forecast Discussion 8/7/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Saturday started with sunny skies, but the sunshine helped create instability to fuel the afternoon storms. Temperatures neared 90 with rising dewpoints and humidity as well.

Saturday afternoon brought scattered showers and storms. Some were strong enough to warrant “Special Weather Statements”. Once the ran began a noticeable temperature difference of about 10 degrees could be noted. The scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday night until midnight. Sunday the same pattern will be in place of the afternoon to evening showers and storms. The rain activity will start around noon and the chance of showers and storms remains for the big race at 3:00 PM, Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the high 80’s.

Monday, mostly sunny skies return as a high-pressure system moves in, but not for long as the chance for an isolated shower returns in the afternoon. We have the ingredients for afternoon showers and storms most days this week. We are seeing the high dewpoints and humidity along with temperatures in the high 80’s and 90’s along with multiple fronts. This helps create a setup with the chance for “summertime” afternoon showers and storms most days of the next work-week into the early evening. Temperatures each day will be close to 90, if not at 90 with rising dewpoints as well making it feel very muggy.

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

