Forecast Discussion 8/8/21 PM: Humid and warm week ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 8TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 8TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Sunday started with sunny skies, but the sunshine helped create instability to fuel the scattered afternoon storms. Temperatures neared mid-80’s with rising dewpoints and humidity as well.

Sunday night into Monday the low temperatures will be in the mid-60’s. There will be partly cloudy skies and patchy fog developing after midnight. The pattern we have seen for both Saturday and Sunday will continue into Monday because of the warm and humid airmass present and several frontal and upper-level boundaries moving through.

Monday, mostly sunny skies return as a high-pressure system moves in, but not for long as the chance for an isolated shower returns in the afternoon. We have the ingredients for afternoon showers and storms most days this week. We are seeing the high dewpoints and humidity along with temperatures in the high 80’s and 90’s along with multiple fronts. This helps create a setup with the chance for “summertime” afternoon showers and storms most days of the next work-week into the early evening. Temperatures each day will be close to 90, if not at 90 with rising dewpoints as well making it feel very muggy.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/T-STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW:56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

