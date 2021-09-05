Forecast Discussion (9/05/21) AM: A mix of showers & sunshine this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Scattered rain showers and a potential thunderstorm will cross the Twin Tiers as a frontal system passes by Sunday. Scattered rain showers in the morning due to a warm front, followed by a cold front which will move through in the afternoon to early evening. A couple rumbles of thunder will be associated with this front. The high temperature on Sunday is expected to be in the low to mid-70’s and the low is expected to drop to near 60 degrees.

Labor Day there is a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon to evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Decreasing clouds as high pressure moves in Monday night. Temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50’s for Monday night’s lows.

Tuesday we will have mostly sunny conditions with temperatures nearing 80. On Wednesday, there is a chance for scattered showers as more fronts move through. Quiet weather returns for the end of the workweek.

SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

MONDAY: ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

