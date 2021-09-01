Forecast Discussion (9/1/21) AM: Rain likely for most on Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 53°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

Happy first day of meteorological fall! Showers will move in early Wednesday associated with a stationary front and the tropical remnants of Ida. High temperatures today will be in the low 70’s and showers will last the majority of the day.

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford County 8 AM Wednesday to 11 am Thursday*

Rain began in the Northern Tier around 5 AM and moves north into the Southern Tier in the following hours. The most likely areas to see flooding are in the Northern Tier. The rain will remain in the area until around 11 PM to midnight overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Overnight low temperature will be in the low to mid 50’s. The rain will exit the region moving to the northeast. Rainfall totals for areas in the Twin tiers will range from 1 to 2 inches. The highest rainfall is expected in south-central Pennsylvania.

As the front and tropical system move northeast, high pressure moves in. Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70’s. Overnight into Friday will be mostly clear with lows in the low 50’s. Friday will be another day of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Saturday and Sunday will heat up closer to average, with temperatures nearing 80. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with rain chances returning on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: HEAVY RAIN

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

