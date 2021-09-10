Forecast Discussion 9/10/21 PM: Dry start to weekend with some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 50°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

High pressure builds into the region through late day Friday. Decreasing clouds for the evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Dry and cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Patchy fog possible into early Saturday morning.

High pressure in control of the region Saturday. Plenty of sunshine through the day and staying dry. Warm but comfortable, highs into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal boundary dropping down from the north brings the chance for a stray shower and rumble of thunder during the day Sunday. Best chances for any rainfall staying north of our area. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Boundary drops through the area heading into the overnight, which brings the chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder. Sunday night lows into the low to mid 60s. Active weather staying with us for the start of the new workweek with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. Highs nearing 80 degrees. Mainly dry end to the new workweek.

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter