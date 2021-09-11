Forecast Discussion 9/11/2021 AM: Warm, active weather begins heading into the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 50°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

High pressure lingers around the region for Saturday. Mostly sunny and breezy conditions into Saturday afternoon. Warm but comfortable. Decreasing clouds for the evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Dry and cool with lows near 60 degrees. Increasing cloud cover likely for Sunday morning.

A frontal system dropping down from the north brings the chance for an isolated shower and rumble of thunder during the day Sunday. Best chances for heavy rainfall and thunder staying north of our area. Warm and humid, highs reaching near the low 80s. Chances for a stray thunderstorm continue overnight. Lows near the mid-60s.

Stray showers and thunderstorms continue heading into Monday afternoon as the frontal system drops through the whole region. Highs drop down to a more comfortable mid-70s. Chances for showers increase heading into the overnight. Low temperatures drop near 60 degrees. Active weather staying with us for the rest of the new workweek as a warm front lingers around the area Tuesday. A cold front swoops by Wednesday bringing in greater potential for isolated showers and stray thunderstorms. Highs nearing 80 degrees. Mainly dry end to the new workweek.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: THIN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS IN THE EVENING

HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

