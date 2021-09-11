Forecast Discussion (9/11/21) PM: Chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH: 50°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Saturday was a mostly sunny day with partly cloudy skies at times. Temperatures were around average and in the mid 70’s.

Saturday night into Sunday will stay dry with increasing cloud cover as high pressure moves to our east. The clouds will also increase ahead of a cold front headed our way. The overnight low temperature will be warmer than last night and in the low 60’s. Sunday, it will be partly sunny for the first half of the day. The high temperature will be in the low 80’s. As the front at the surface moves towards us and an upper-level feature, there is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to overnight hours. The chance for rain starts around 2:00 PM. There is potential for some of the storms to be strong to severe. The main risks being strong wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The timing for the severe storms is approximately late afternoon to midnight. The severity of the storms depends on the timing of the storms and the strength of them to our west in the Midwest earlier in the day.

Sunday night into Monday the chance for showers and storms remains as the front stalls. This brings the chance for showers into early Monday. The overnight low on Sunday will be in the low 60’s. Next week will be a rainy week so make sure you keep that umbrella on hand walking out the door.

There are chances of rain every weekday as we have four to five fronts moving through with some of them slowing down over the area. Monday into Tuesday we will have a front stall in our area, Wednesday another cold front moves through and then becomes stationary on Thursday. Friday another cold front moves through as well. But every day next week will be warmer and more humid than average. The temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

