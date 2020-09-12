Forecast Discussion 9/12/2020 PM: Cool weekend continues, showers likely for your Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13th: 50°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

We have seen some cloudy and cool days over the last couple and it will continue into tomorrow, we will get to that. As for today, barely reached the 70s at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport and overcast conditions have dominated the area all day. Tonight, we’ll actually stay above average as we drop into the mid and upper 50s while staying mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow sees similarly cloudy conditions dominating with the added measure of some rain. High temperatures have the ability to reach the low 70s, however it will be a chore to get there so we’ll see. A south wind up to 11 miles per hour with gusts up to over 20 will not help things feel any warmer. Expect showers to move in during the afternoon and last throughout the rest of the day off and on. This rain will be cold and annoying. Tomorrow night, low temperatures drop to the mid-50s once again with showers lingering.

Starting the week continuing the cool trend with high temperatures being lucky to hit the low 70s. Showers are likely to linger through the first half of the day. Clouds decrease after the showers move away and that is when we should be able to hit the 70s. Breezy conditions once again are expected on Monday. Low temperatures drop way down to the low 40s, some areas may see the upper 30s due to the lack of cloud cover.

The climate prediction center has the area in a 50% chance of being below average in terms of temperature through this week. That average temperature is dropping fast though as we get deeper into September. This forecast is lining up well with the CPC, there are some days where we may get above average during the midweek.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

MONDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. CLOUDS DECREASE. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE AND WARMER

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND EVEN WARMER!

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter