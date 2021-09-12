Forecast Discussion (9/12/21) PM: Strong to severe storms possible overnight Sunday into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 50°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Sunday it was partly sunny for the first half of the day and clouds moved in ahead of the cold front. The high temperature was in the high 70’s.

As the front at the surface moves towards us and an upper-level feature, there is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to overnight hours. The chance for rain starts around 2:00 PM. There is potential for some of the storms to be strong to severe. The main risks being strong wind gusts with gusts up to 70 MPH. The timing for the severe storms is approximately 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM. The severity of the storms depends on the timing of the storms and the strength of them to our west in the Midwest earlier in the day and how far south the front moves. The main risk for storms is in the Southern Tier. This brings the chance for showers into early Monday. The overnight low on Sunday will be in the low 60’s. Next week will be a rainy week so make sure you keep that umbrella on hand walking out the door. This same pattern will repeat Monday night into early Tuesday, but for the Northern Tier.

There are chances of rain every weekday as we have four to five fronts moving through with some of them slowing down over the area. Monday into Tuesday we will have a front stall in our area, Wednesday another cold front moves through and then becomes stationary on Thursday. Friday another cold front moves through as well. But every day next week will be warmer and more humid than average. The temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY AND PM SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 63​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

