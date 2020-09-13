Forecast Discussion 9/13/2020 PM: Mostly cloudy tonight, cool start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 49°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:19 PM

Some rain for your Sunday to finish out the weekend. The humidity has been sensible as well, though not as bad as it would be if it was warmer. The upper 60s and low 70s were where the temperature topped out today, the latter if you were lucky. The rain was brought by a low pressure driven cold front that is moving through the area. We’ll be staying mostly cloudy throughout the night with lows in the mid-50s. Patchy valley fog is a definite possibility, especially due to the moisture on the surface.

Tomorrow we expect similar conditions in terms of temperatures with highs in the low 70s expected. Some morning and midday showers are possible, they will move out quickly and sunshine will take over in the afternoon. That will be the best chance for us to hit the high temperature. The lack of clouds will work against us going into the evening, we have the chance to hit the upper 30s for the first time since early this year.

We’ll warm up going into Tuesday with a sunny day expected. High temperatures in the mid-70s are possible and there really isn’t much else to say about Tuesday. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s.

The rest of the week sees a rise back into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Chances for showers exist on Thursday with the passage of another frontal system. Temperatures dip back into the low 70s and upper 60s to finish off the week.

MONDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. CLOUDS DECREASE. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 75 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND WARM!

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

