Forecast Discussion 9/13/21 PM: Active weather into midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 49°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Cluster of thunderstorms moves into the region Monday evening. Thunderstorms making it into the Twin Tiers for the evening. Potential for an isolated strong/severe thunderstorm with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall the main concerns, best chances into Tioga County (Pa.). Second wave develops after midnight with another round of spotty thunderstorms possible. Again, concerns being gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows near 60 degrees.

Lingering cloud cover with a spotty light shower early Tuesday morning. Breaks in cloud cover for the afternoon. A stray rumble of thunder possible as a warm front lifts through the region. Highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s and feeling humid for the afternoon. Building cloud cover again overnight with a chance for showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Cold front moving into the region Wednesday increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening hours. Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier along with portions of the Southern Tier under a slight risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Steuben and Schuyler counties under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms. Main concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorm that develops being strong gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Pockets of heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding. Highs on Wednesday nearing 80 degrees. Lingering rainfall into the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Cold front stalls to our southeast Thursday, keeping the chance for a stray shower and rumble of thunder into the early morning hours. Otherwise, partial sun with more clouds sticking over the southeastern portions of the area. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Front lifts back through the area as a warm front Friday bringing the chance for light showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on how the weekend is going to play out. As of now, keeping a slight chance for thunderstorms Saturday before high pressure builds in Sunday into early next week. Highs for the weekend near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY DAYTIME SHOWER/T-STORM. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM. PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 77 LOW: 62​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

