Forecast Discussion 9/16/21 PM: Trending mild for this time of the year

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 48°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday evening into the overnight. Isolated shower possible into the early overnight, but any rainfall staying light. Patchy fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

Feeling warm and humid Friday, which may be enough to spark up an isolated shower and thunderstorm for the afternoon. Any rainfall staying light and short-lived. Otherwise, broken cloud cover and highs near 80 degrees. Dry after sunset with lingering clouds. Lows into the low to mid 60s.

Weak cold front moves in early Saturday. Isolated shower possible into the morning hours, then chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon. At an early vantage point, nothing strong or severe expected. Otherwise, a partly to mostly cloudy day. Highs near 80 degrees, then overnight lows into the 50s. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and continues for early next week. Sunshine returns along with dry weather. Highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM. PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter