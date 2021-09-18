Forecast Discussion (9/18/21) PM: Fall-like temperatures return this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Saturday we had temperatures close to 80 with partly sunny skies and some brief scattered showers as a weak cold front moved throughout the area.

Saturday night into Sunday we will have broken cloud cover with fog developing with visibility less than a mile in some areas. The overnight low temperature will be close to 50. Sunday will be a gorgeous day and it will begin to feel like fall with a cooler drier air mass in place. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70’s with sunshine. Sunday night to Monday the low will be close to 50 as well with mostly clear skies.

The first half of next work week will be sunny and warm. On Monday temperatures will be in the high 70’s with sunshine and Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70’s. As low pressure and a front move into the Twin Tiers on Wednesday and Thursday, we have a chance for showers with it. Temperatures on both days will be in the low 70’s to high 60’s. As we approach next weekend we will have sunshine along with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-60’s with overnight low temperatures in the high 40’s.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 48​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram