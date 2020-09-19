Forecast Discussion 9/19/2020 PM: Frost Advisory in effect overnight, another cool weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 20th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20th: 47°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:09 PM

*Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 AM Sunday Morning*

We started this weekend on a cold note with the low in Elmira dropping to 28 degrees. Sunny skies warmed us into the low 60s but not much else. A slight breeze made you regret leaving your jacket in the closet if you got out today. Tonight, a similar situation with lows dropping to the low 30s, rural and valley areas may see slightly lower temperatures. A Frost Advisory has been issued and is valid from 1:00 AM until 9:00 tomorrow morning. See the above link for details. Tomorrow will be another sunny and dry day with highs in the mid-60s possible, low temperatures will drop to the low 30s again.

Second verse, same as the first. Highs on Monday could reach the mid-60s with sunny skies. Some morning frost is possible, we will see if an advisory is issued tomorrow evening. Low temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s with clear skies.

Tuesday starts warming up with highs in the mid-70s and sunny skies will make it feel very nice. Some morning frost is possible again but you’ll forget about that when you see the 70s again. Low temperatures for the first day of Fall will be warmer, low-40s.

Back to the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain is expected until Friday with a small chance for showers. I am genuinely concerned for the Fall Foliage in the Twin Tiers, because this moderate drought is not going anywhere any time soon.

SUNDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 33

MONDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND WARM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter