Forecast Discussion (9/19/21) PM: Sunshine until cold front moves through mid-week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 47°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:11 PM

Sunday we had temperatures in the low to mid-’70s with a high around 74 along with sunny skies. A drier air mass in place is helping keep dew points and humidity lower and making it feel more like fall.

Sunday night into Monday, the low will be close around to slightly below 50 as well with mostly clear skies. Clouds will increase slightly to become more scattered overnight. Along with fog after 1:00 AM in the river valley areas.

The first half of the next work week will be sunny and warm. On Monday temperatures will be in the high 70’s with sunshine and Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70’s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday ahead of the strong cold front with a low-pressure system. There is also a chance for rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, as low pressure and a front move into the Twin Tiers on Wednesday and Thursday, we have a chance for showers with it. Temperatures on both days will be in the low 70’s to high 60’s. There has been some model disagreement as to when this strong front passes through and if it becomes stationary. If it becomes stationary, it could last further into Friday. But as of now, it is looking like showers will end early Friday. As we approach next weekend we will have sunshine along with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-60’s with overnight low temperatures in the high 40’s. A cooler and drier air mass will be in place after the cold front moves through.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF LINGERING SHOWER EARLY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram