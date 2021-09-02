Forecast Discussion (9/2/21) AM: Fall-like weather on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 53°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Thursday will be a fall-like day with temperatures around 10 degrees below average and mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be around 70 with gusty winds. Sustained winds will be from the north-northwest and between 5-15 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH in the afternoon hours.

Ida yesterday had major impacts in Central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City, to name a few places that saw the impacts in terms of flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, and tornados. Our impacts were minimal here in the Twin Tiers with rain around or under an inch for the day.

As the front and tropical system move northeast, high pressure moves in. Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70’s. There is a chance for scattered showers in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes as a short-wave in the upper levels moves through late Thursday into early Friday. Any rain would be brief and isolated. Overnight into Friday will be mostly clear with lows in the low 50’s. Friday will be another day of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Saturday and Sunday will heat up closer to average, with temperatures nearing 80. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with rain chances returning on Sunday. Labor Day there is a chance for showers in the afternoon to evening with temperature in the mid to upper 70’s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

