Forecast Discussion 9/20/2020 PM: Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory overnight, dry conditions continue

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21st: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21st: 46°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:07 PM

*A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory go into effect overnight*

We have seen another cold night come and go and we are in for another one tonight. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of the area, click the link above for more information. Tonight, clear skies and calm conditions with temperatures dropping to the low-30s, even lower in rural and valley areas.

Tomorrow, we’re looking to start the week with a high likelihood of widespread frost throughout the entire area. High temperatures are expected to warm up a little bit with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Low temperatures tomorrow night are expected to drop to the low-30s again, not as low as tonight though, we’ll see what the NWS wants to do about frost/freeze alerts, but I would expect some frost overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, the first full day of Fall! We’ll be warming up for it with high temperatures in the mid-70s expected. More sunny skies and more dry conditions. Low temperatures that night will drop to the mid-40s, may drop a bit lower because of clear skies.

Warming temperatures continue into Wednesday along with the dry conditions, it is continuing to be a problem for the entire Northeast U.S. We could see some rain on Thursday evening and Friday but the chances are low and if it did happen it wouldn’t be enough. Our next real weather-maker starts moving in late Sunday and into Monday, which is just outside of the forecast.

MONDAY: WIDESPREAD AM FROST. SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY & ABOVE AVERAGE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND WARM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

