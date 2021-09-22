Forecast Discussion 9/22/21 PM: Flash Flood Watch in effect Thursday for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 46°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday*

Low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley Wednesday, then pushes into the Great Lakes Thursday with an associated cold front moving through our area. Moisture continues to stream into our region with occasional showers and pockets of heavy rainfall into Wednesday night. Limited instability also present, so an isolated thunderstorm possible. Steady batch of rainfall slowly moves into Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties around midnight or shortly after, then slowly pushes east through the predawn hours Thursday. Foggy conditions and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Low pressure pushing a cold front into the area on Thursday. Steady and at times heavy rain pushing across the Twin Tiers from west to east through Thursday morning and early afternoon. Chance for thunderstorms, with an isolated strong thunderstorm possible. Lingering showers into the evening, then tapering overnight. Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday of 1.5-3″, but isolated higher amounts possible. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage as isolated flooding is a possibility. Highs Thursday nearing 70 degrees. Lows near 50 degrees.

Dry start to Friday with some afternoon fair-weather clouds developing. Slight chance for a shower late in the day, but most staying dry. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. Dry and colder overnight with lows into the 40s. Dry start to the weekend, but with increasing clouds. Highs Saturday nearing 70 degrees. Chance for stray showers returns overnight and for Sunday, but it won’t be a washout. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Chance for a few late day showers early next week.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE EARLY SHOWER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

