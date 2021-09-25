Forecast Discussion (9/25/21) PM: Cold front moving through Saturday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25TH: 44°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Saturday started off with some fog early, with sunshine the rest of the day. Temperatures were above average, with a high temperature in the mid-70′.s

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, a weak cold front will move through the area. This brings the chance for some scattered showers, but given the environmental conditions, chances are higher for the Southern Tier than Northern Tier. Once the rain passes early overnight we will have fog early Sunday. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with mostly sunny skies. But since the cold front has moved through the high temperature will only be in the high 60’s to around 70.

Monday, an upper-level wave moving through will bring chances for rain with the best chance being in the afternoon after 3:00 PM. Monday will also be the last above-average day we will see in the near future with temperatures back in the mid-’70s. There is a chance for showers overnight Monday into Tuesday as well.

For the rest of the week, high pressure will set in. This will lead to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60’s for a daytime high temperature and nighttime low temperature in the high 40’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

