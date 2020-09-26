Forecast Discussion 9/26/2020 PM: Pleasant end to the weekend, rain chances for next week as we cool off

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 27th: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27th: 45°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:57 PM

Continued above average temperatures for this weekend making for a pleasant weekend that is safe for outdoor activities. We hit highs in the low 80s today with some sunshine, overcast skies took over the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s, ifcloud cover holds we may not escape the 60s.

Tomorrow will see a similar day with highs in the very low 80s, an isolated shower or sprinkle is possible with wind out of the south and partly sunny skies. Low temperatures tomorrow night should drop to the low 60s.

We will start the week off similarly warm, but this week starts another cooling trend. Highs Monday will are expected to hit the low 80s again with mostly cloudy skies. Chances for showers and isolated storms exists Monday and you’ll see a trend of that for parts of the week. Lows once again will drop to the low 60s. This may be the last time we see the 80s for the rest of the year. (Maybe)

The rest of the week gradually cools off into the weekend. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the upper 70s and by the weekend we’ll be back down in the low 60s for highs. Rain is likely from Tuesday through Thursday and we need it so bad here in the Twin Tiers.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/SPRINKLE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS OFF & ON

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

