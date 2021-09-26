Forecast Discussion (9/26/21) PM: Scattered Rain Showers to begin the Work Week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 44°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Sunday was a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies early and a high temperature in the high 60’s. There were some shallow fair-weather clouds but besides that a gorgeous fall day.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday there is a chance for some scattered showers. Monday, an upper-level wave moving through will bring chances for rain early. There will be a break in the rain with some sunshine for the majority of the day. The best chance being in the evening on Monday with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Monday will also be the last above-average day we will see in the near future with temperatures back in the mid-70s. There is a chance for showers overnight Monday into Tuesday as well. And a chance of showers during the day on Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, high pressure will set in. This will lead to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-60’s for a daytime high temperature and nighttime low temperature in the high 40’s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 43​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW

