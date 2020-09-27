Forecast Discussion 9/27/2020 PM: Warm start to the week with some rain on the way

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 44°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:55 PM

Another warm day with some humidity to irritate you when you realize that next week is October. High temperatures comfortably entered the 80s with plenty of sunshine. That chance for a sprinkle appeared to be just that, a chance, that didn’t happen. Tonight, temperatures will struggle to drop as clouds will increase after the sun sets, lows expected to only drop to the low 60s. Some fog overnight would not be surprising.

Tomorrow will see similarly high temperatures and some sunshine, however there is a chance for showers throughout the day in the slight variety. The chances increase late in the afternoon as high temperatures are expected to hit the low 80s again. Low temperatures that night are expected to drop to the low 60s again as some more showers roll in during the overnight hours.

A frontal system is driving these rain chances Monday evening and they will continue into Tuesday with showers likely. Cloudy skies with temperatures not quite getting as warm as they have been with highs in the mid-70s. An isolated thunderstorm is a possibility as well. After the front passes, we should see lows in the mid-50s, the cloud cover not allowing for efficient cooling.

Steadily cooling temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week with fall-like temperatures returns on Wednesday. More shower chances exist throughout the week, although they will likely be short-lived. By the weekend, highs will be back in the low 60s.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter