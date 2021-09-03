Forecast Discussion (9/3/21) AM: Sunshine for the first half of Labor Day weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 53°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Friday, temperatures started off below average with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. We saw mostly cloudy skies as well.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the first half of the day on Friday with more broken cloud cover for the second half. There is a chance for scattered showers in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes as a short-wave in the upper levels moves through late Thursday into early Friday. Any rain would be brief and isolated. Overnight into Friday will be partly cloudy with patchy fog after 11 pm with lows in the low 50’s. but overall, Friday will be another day of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday will heat up closer to average, with temperatures nearing 80 in the high 70’s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds this weekend with rain chances returning on Sunday. There will be sunshine for all of Saturday and partly sunny skies for the first half of Sunday. Labor Day there is a chance for showers in the afternoon to evening with temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. The chance of rain begins around 2 PM with scattered showers possible prior.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER EARLY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED AFTERNOON SHOWER & ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

