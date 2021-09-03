Forecast Discussion 9/3/21 PM: Dry & cool start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3RD: 53°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

High pressure settles in Friday evening. Gradual clearing for the evening into the overnight, turning partly to mostly clear. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend. Mix of and clouds heading into the afternoon. Dry and pleasant with highs into the low to mid 70s. Increasing clouds into the overnight and slight chance for showers late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal system moves into the region Sunday, which brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Timing of the cold front plays a role on how strong/severe storms will get. Also, any sunshine helps to increase instability, which means stronger thunderstorms. At an early vantage point, main concern looks to be a downpour possible. Showers and thunderstorms look to be fast moving, though. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 70s. Chance for showers lingers overnight and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Still can’t rule out hit or miss showers and thunderstorms Labor Day as another disturbance moves through the region. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs Monday into the low to mid 70s. Dry Monday night as high pressure moves in. Lows into the 50s. Dry Tuesday under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Highs into the 70s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms into midweek. Highs into the 70s.

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

