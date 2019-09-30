Forecast Discussion 9/30/19 AM: Shower chances arrive this week along with warming temps

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 42°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! We ended your weekend on a beautiful note, hopefully you spend some time outside because we are tracking rain chances for multiple days this week. Mostly cloudy skies today help to keep us on the cooler side with scattered showers and a few isolated storms possible through late morning and into the afternoon. This is as a warm front pushes through the region. Highs today will remain near average in the upper 60s for most. Winds being to turn out of the south 5-10 mph helping to usher in warmth and more moisture. Tonight we stay on the warmer side, lows in the upper 50s as winds stay light out of the south, southwest. A few showers linger early tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tuesday looks to be trending on the drier side, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds at times. Some sunshine, and southerly flow will help to warm us up quickly and well above average. Highs on Tuesday in the low 80s. Showers and a few isolated storms return for us into Wednesday as a cold front makes its way through. The timing of this front will determine how warm we get on Wednesday, the sooner it moves through the cooler we are Wednesday, the slower it is to push through, the warmer we get. I think right now it pushes through late Wednesday giving us time to warm up close to 80 degrees. Behind this front showers linger into Thursday with much cooler temperatures, highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure looks to build in for Friday with decreasing clouds, but highs actually below average in the upper 50s. Overnight lows Friday could be near freezing in some locations, meaning our first frost potential of the year. This means bring any plants inside you do not want to say goodbye to just yet. We look to remain cooler into the weekend with some sunshine and rain chances.

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS.

HIGH: 67

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER EARLY.

LOW: 59

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. COOLER.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE, COOLER.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COOL.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

