Forecast Discussion 9/30/21 PM: Dry end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30TH: 42°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Northwest wind keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead Thursday evening and overnight. Mostly to partly cloudy, but staying dry. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Gradual clearing through Friday as high pressure takes hold of the region. Staying dry for the afternoon and comfortable for this time of the year with highs into the low to mid 60s. Turning mostly clear overnight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds through late day Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs nearing 70 degrees. Slight chance for showers overnight. Lows into the 50s. Next weather-maker moves in Sunday, which brings our next chance for showers. Mainly cloudy and highs near 70 degrees. Chance for showers continues for the start of the new workweek. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MID AND HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

