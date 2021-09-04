Forecast Discussion (9/4/21) PM: Chance of showers and storms on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 53°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:37 PM

Saturday was a pleasant, sunny, and seasonable day. High temperatures reached the mid to high 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Into the evening and overnight clouds will increase ahead of fronts moving through. The overnight low will be around 60. Early Sunday morning around 3 to 4 AM is when showers are expected to move through. This is associated with the first of a few fronts that will be moving through in the next few days. The chance of showers with the front remains for the morning and ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through in the afternoon to early evening and will have showers and storms associated with it. The high temperature on Sunday is expected to be in the mid-70’s.

Labor Day there is a chance for showers in the afternoon to evening with temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. The chance of rain begins around 2 PM with scattered showers possible prior. This will not be constant rain, it will be isolated showers especially in the afternoon hours. It is associated with another cold front moving through the area.

Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures close to 80. On Wednesday, there is a chance for scattered showers as more fronts move through, but it should clear out for Thursday. Going into next weekend it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70’s.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

