Forecast Discussion 9/5/2020 AM: Warm and pleasant Labor Day Weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 5th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5th: 52°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

We have a beautiful Labor Day Weekend ahead of us starting with a warm and pleasant Saturday. Sunny skies expected today with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight we’ll drop to the mid-50s with chances for showers overnight. Low pressure drove a cold front through yesterday, high pressure now set over the Ohio Valley is allowing for mainly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will see similar temperatures, right around average for highs in the upper 70s again. Mostly sunny, a slight chance for isolated showers in the evening. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s Sunday night. Not much else to discuss for this weekend except it will be a nice comfortable one.

Labor Day is looking windy and warm. High temperatures back into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Chances for showers in the afternoon and evening, that will be a byproduct of the higher temperatures on Monday, but humidity will still be down. Low temperatures, Monday night will drop to the low 60s again.

Warming up for the upcoming short work week. Highs in the upper 80s. Chances for showers and storms going into the next weekend.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

LABOR DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY. EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter