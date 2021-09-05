Forecast Discussion (9/5/21) PM: Scattered Showers possible on Labor Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5TH: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Sunday started off with cloudy skies. Showers moved into the region into the afternoon, and high temperatures reached the mid 70’s.

Into the evening and overnight, we will see mostly cloudy skies. The overnight low will be around 55. Labor Day there is a chance for showers in the morning to afternoon with the high temperature in the mid to upper 70’s. The chance of rain begins around 8 AM with scattered showers possible after. The cold front moving through the area is moving at a different speed than originally thought, therefore the timing of the rain has been adjusted. This will not be constant rain, it will be isolated showers especially in the afternoon hours. It is associated with another cold front moving through the area.

Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures close to 80. On Wednesday, there is a chance for scattered showers as more fronts move through, but it should clear out for Thursday. Going into next weekend it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70’s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED AM SHOWERS, ISO. AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

