Forecast Discussion 9/6/2020 PM: Windy Labor Day in store, warming up again

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7th: 52°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

We have had a nice Labor Day Weekend so far, aside from some showers during the night. Things have stayed comfortable with highs today reaching the mid-70s. Tonight, we’ll continue seeing some cloud cover with low temperatures dropping to the upper 50s. A light south wind is expected as well.

The actual day! Labor Day warms up the Twin Tiers with plenty of wind expected as well. We could see gusts as high as 30 miles per hour with sustained south wind up to 16 mph. Highs expected to reach the mid-80s with partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for afternoon showers but the main hazard will be the wind, be sure to weigh down any plates used for grilling. Tomorrow night temperatures are expected to drop to the low 60s.

Going into Tuesday and the midweek temperatures rise once again with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday. Not much else expected that day with partly to mostly sunny skies. With the heat, one could say that there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon but we’ll see if the humidity comes with it to actually drive that. Low temperatures Tuesday night will drop to the upper 60s again.

Wednesday will see the peak in temperature with highs in the low 90s possible. Chances for showers and storms move in during the late week.

LABOR DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE LATE.

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

