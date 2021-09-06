Forecast Discussion 9/6/21 PM: Pleasant Tuesday, rainfall Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 6TH: 52°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:33 PM

Weak cold front sweeping through the region Monday afternoon. Decreasing clouds behind the front, turning mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Dry with patchy valley fog overnight. Lows nearing 50 degrees.

Sunshine returns Tuesday courtesy of high pressure. Staying dry and pleasant for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 70s, near average for this time of the year. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight as a warm front lifts through the area. Lows near 60 degrees.

Another cold front pushing through the area on Wednesday, which increases our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Timing of the cold front looks to be by late morning and early afternoon. Potential for a downpour with any thunderstorm that develops, which will be our main concern given the sensitive ground with excessive rainfall over the last few weeks. Isolated strong winds also possible with any thunderstorm that develops. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Lingering shower possible into the overnight. Lows into the 50s. Slight chance for a shower Thursday, but most staying dry as high pressure builds into the region. Mostly to partly sunny conditions as we end the workweek. Highs Thursday and Friday near 70 degrees. Dry start to the weekend, but chance or rainfall returns Sunday into early next week. Highs into the 70s.

TUESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

