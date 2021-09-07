Forecast Discussion 9/7/21 PM: Showers & thunderstorms Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 51°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Warm front lifts through the region Tuesday night. Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight. Mild lows for this time of the year with temperatures cooling near 60 degrees.

A cold front pushing through the area on Wednesday increases our chances for showers and thunderstorms. A line of showers and thunderstorms moves into Steuben County into the early afternoon, then moves east across the Twin Tiers through early evening hours. Cold front looks to move fast at first, meaning less rainfall into Steuben County. Cold front then looks to be slowing down over northeast Pennsylvania, which means more rainfall. Areas in northeast Pennsylvania, including Bradford County, could see over 0.75″ of rainfall. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage along with areas that are sensitive to excessive rain given all the rain we have experienced over the last few week. Isolated flash flooding is a possibility. Isolated strong winds also possible with any strong or possibly severe thunderstorm that develops. Highs into the mid to upper 70s and feeling muggy for the afternoon. Stray shower possible into the overnight before decreasing clouds. Fog developing late and lows into the low to mid 50s.

Northwest wind in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers Thursday, best chances downwind of the Great Lakes. Any shower that makes it into the Twin Tiers looks to be light. Highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows nearing 50 degrees. Mostly to partly sunny conditions as we end the workweek. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. Dry start to the weekend with some sunshine. Slight chance for rainfall on Sunday. Highs this weekend into the 70s. Chance for rainfall returns early next week.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

