Forecast Discussion 9/8/21 PM: Cooler than average to end the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 51°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Cold front moving through Wednesday evening, pushing a line of showers and thunderstorms along with it. Heaviest rain falling into Bradford County, keeping the threat for flashing flooding into northeast Pennsylvania. Heaviest rain continues to push east through sunset, but a stray shower may linger into the early overnight. Partial clearing late with fog settling in. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Northwest wind in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers Thursday, best chances downwind of the Great Lakes. Any showers that make it into the Twin Tiers look to be light. Isolated thunderstorm possible, but nothing strong or severe. Cooler than average in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Highs Thursday in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Isolated shower around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Lingering clouds with an isolated shower for the early part of Friday as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Otherwise, decreasing clouds through late day as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Friday approaching 70 degrees, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Dry start to the weekend with some sunshine. Stray shower and rumble of thunder possible on Sunday, best chances staying north of our area. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 70s. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns early next week and highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

